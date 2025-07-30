Mohali Mayor visits Samgoli dumping site, highlights shortcomings

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and a few councillors today visited the Samgoli waste dumping site and assessed the shortcoming, including the lack of a proper approach road.

“There is no access road to the site, and although the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department has issued an NOC for constructing a road at a cost of Rs 29 crore, no ground-level work has been initiated yet,” he claimed.

Sidhu alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government and MLA Kulwant Singh were not serious about the garbage mess and are only making false claims.

“More than 150 tonne garbage is coming to Mohali daily, whereas the contract is only for the management of 100 tonne. Heaps of garbage are lying at many locations, which are not only spreading foul smell but also posing a serious health hazard to the people. All waste is being dumped at RMC points. People are living in hell-like conditions while the government is busy with political drama,” Sidhu alleged.

The Mayor claimed that of the 50 acres of the land, only 39 acres have been acquired and a boundary wall has been constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, while 11 acres of land is stuck with the Revenue Department in bureaucratic delays.