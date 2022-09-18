Mohali Mayor's resignation letter from co-op bank chairperson's post surfaces

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 17

A day after the Principal Secretary, Local Government, issued a show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor and F&CC chairman Amarjit Sidhu over alleged irregularities in the allotment of development works to a cooperative society of which he is a member, Sidhu’s resignation letter from the post of the chairperson of The SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited has surfaced.

The letter, dated 22.8.2022, states that Sidhu, Director, Zone-9, wishes to resign from the post of the director and the chairperson on personal reasons and his resignation may be accepted.

The Board of Directors has called a meeting on September 19 with eight agenda items.

Sources said Sidhu was actively pursuing the legal option regarding the show cause notice to him.

The notice has been served on a complaint regarding irregularities in the allotment of works to Amritpreet Cooperative L/C Society Limited, Mohali, of which Sidhu is allegedly a member. Sidhu has been given 15 days to reply to the charges, failing which “one-sided proceedings” will begin.