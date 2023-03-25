Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 24

The Mohali Municipal Corporation unanimously approved a budget of Rs 190 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal at a special meeting here today. No new taxes have been imposed on city residents.

The civic body aims to collect Rs 32 crore through property tax in the coming fiscal with a focus on increasing the collection base. Also, a target of Rs 30 crore has been set for revenue generation from 339 advertisement sites, the officials said. The budget for Punjab Municipal Fund has been kept at Rs 95 crore, against Rs 85.3 crore last year.

Settlement fee for seized goods hiked Settlement fee for goods seized by Tehbazari Branch within MC limits hiked to Rs 5,000

MC has already cleared rate of Rs 25,000 per month for advertising on bus queue shelters

Resolution passed on inviting expression of interest for a solid waste mgmt facility at Samgauli, Dera Bassi

Resolution passed to devise a policy for taxi stands in the city

An income of Rs 51.07 crore has been received till December 2022 and it is expected it will reach Rs 85.3 crore by March 2023.

In the past five years, the property tax collection has risen from Rs 25 crore (2019-20) to expected Rs 32 crore (2023-24), while the income from advertisements has jumped from Rs 11 crore (2019-2020) to expected Rs 30 cr (2023-24). “The Airport Road from Sectors 76 to 80 has come under the MC. Almost 100 advertisement sites have been added in tenders. LED advertisements and big banners have contributed to the income source,” said the officials.

A resolution has been passed to devise a policy for taxi stands in the city. Estimates of refurbishment of the Community Centre, Phase 3B1, and maintenance of parks with RWAs were also passed at the meeting.

Deputy Mayor and ward No. 17 councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi said Rs 42 crore would be spent on sanitation and cleaning, including mechanical sweeping of ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads of the city in the next five years.

“For the first time, wall-to-wall cleaning, including berms and sideways alongside roads, will be done to give a cleaner look to the city. Four mechanical sweeping machines will be bought and the bills will be paid by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority,” he said.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said: “All resolutions have been passed unanimously by councillors in the interest of the city. The MC is committed to all-round development of the city and work is being conducted in all wards without bias.”

During the meeting, former Senior Deputy Mayor Rishav Jain and councillor Kulwant Singh raised the issue of encroachment in Phase 11. The councillor of Mataur village also complained about return of encroachers to the village.

No washing cars from 5 am to 5 pm

Ban imposed on washing cars and patios, watering plants in houses, lawns from 5 am to 5 pm. Erring consumers will be fined Rs 1,000 on first violation, Rs 2,000 on second, and water connection will be snapped without giving prior notice on third violation.