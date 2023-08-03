Mohali MC contract staff paid too less: Deputy Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 2

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the salaries of category C and D employees placed on contract basis in the Mohali Municipal Corporation should be brought on a par with that of those hired by the Chandigarh civic body.

He said the salary of the Mohali employees was less than half of the salary of the employees working in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Bedi said Mohali MC firemen, drivers, safai sewaks, data entry operators and peons were getting around Rs 11,000 per month, which, after deduction came to Rs 9,500. The Deputy Mayor said similarly, clerks were being paid a gross salary of nearly Rs 12,000 a month. Their net salary was Rs 10,500.

He said on the other hand, safai sewaks and peons in the Chandigarh MC get a salary of Rs 20,000 per month, while the remaining of the above categories of employees draw Rs 26,000 per month. Bedi said it was a big discrimination against the workers of the Mohali civic body.

