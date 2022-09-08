Mohali MC finance panel gives nod to Rs 8-cr works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 7

Work orders were given for the approved works worth Rs 18 crore, while new works worth Rs 8 crore were cleared during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation here today.

The development works included mainly in the areas of parks, number plates in different wards, slip road along the old Amartex Chowk, renovation of community centre in Phases 1 and 11, and boundary wall of cowshed. The panel also okayed the work of completing the causeway along the Gurdwara Sahib in Phase 5.

The committee also approved purchase of two biometric face-reading machines for attendance in the civic body office. It was decided to insure sanitation employees, firemen and sewermen for Rs 10 lakh each.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, Joint Commissioner Damandeep Kaur, SE Naresh Batta, member councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand and other officials attended the meeting.

