Mohali MC finance panel okays Rs 30-cr works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 17

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&C) of the Mohali Municipal Corporation approved development works worth Rs 30 crore today.

A total of 90 agenda items were discussed in detail during a meeting of the committee. For works related to public health, Rs 7.60 crore have been earmarked while new development works worth Rs 8.39 crore are in the pipeline.

The work orders of parks under the MC, estimates of new sewer lines and repairs of existing lines were approved. Officials said repair of water tanks in Phase 10, to be undertaken at the cost of around Rs 1 crore, was also approved.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said a sustainable new drainage system to meet the needs of the city for up to 75 years would be constructed in the coming days. The initial cost of the project would be around Rs 300 crore, he said.

“The road repair work has started after surveying and evaluating the damage caused to the roads due to flooding last month. The repair is being done with automatic pressurised injection machine equipped with modern technology,” he said, adding that it would save both time and money.

Mayor Amarjit Sidhu, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal besides councillors and senior officials of the civic body were present in the meeting.

#Mohali