Mohali MC House meeting tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

Mechanical sweeping of A and B roads of the city, regularisation of office staff, recruitment of firemen, maintenance of street lights, tenders for advertising sites and procurement of fire station equipment are set to dominate the proceedings of the House meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation on December 22.

In the meeting, which is last of the year, resolutions to purchase equipment worth Rs 25 lakh for the Fire Department, installation of water meters in community centres, one-year extension of the contract for the Silvi Park canteen and fixation of the rates of new water connection for the construction work will be put forth.

Also to be taken up at meeting Fixing rates for outdoor advertising sites

Maintenance of street lights

Procurement of equipment worth Rs 25 lakh for the Fire Department

Installation of water meters in community centres

One-year extension of the contract for the Silvi Park canteen

Fixation of the rates of new water connection for construction work

A resolution to fix new rates for outdoor media devices is also likely to come up in the meeting under which the city will be divided into four zones and its tenders will be issued.

Earlier, the MC had called tenders thrice, but no bidder evinced interest.

Fresh tenders worth Rs 5.72 crore will be proposed to be issued for 93 sites in Zone 1 (Sectors 54, 55, 56, 56A, 57, 58, 59, 72 and 73), worth Rs 12.61 crore for 110 sites in Zone 2 (Sectors 51, 52, 53, 60, 61, 62, 69, 70 and 71, and Mataur village), worth Rs 7.49 crore for 90 sites in Zone 3 (Sectors 48, 49, 50, 63 to 68) and tenders worth Rs 5.15 crore for 46 sites in Zone 4 (Sectors 74 to 80 and Sohana village).

