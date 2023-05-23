Mohali MC officials donate clothes, books at Ph 8 RRR centre

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

Mohali Municipal Corporation officials donated old clothes and books at the reduce, reuse, recycle (RRR) centre at Nature Park, Phase 8. The RRR centres in the city have been opened under the Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar campaign by the MC.

The MC has been creating awareness about the RRR centres through announcements in the city. Old goods and articles are collected from the public and delivered to various RRR centres in the city. City residents can donate household articles at these centres from May 15 to June 5 as part of World Environment Day programme. Special vehicles have also been deployed for this task.

MC officials and staff today carried out a drive to pick up dry waste at Nature Park in Phase-8 by MC officials and others staff of Municipal Corporation Mohali.

Corporation Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma and Assistant Commissioner Manpreet Singh Sidhu also donated some books and clothes at the Phase 8 RRR centre.

Restored items would be sold at nominal rates to the needy with an aim to ensure household items in good condition do not go waste only quality and useable items would be accepted for donation, including clothes, shoes, books/stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, etc.