Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 21

The Mohali Municipal Corporation today unanimously approved the Budget for 2022-23 amounting to Rs160 crore. In another general meeting held after the Budget meeting, all resolutions were passed unanimously, most of which were related to employees.

Last year, a Budget of nearly Rs120 crore was passed. Besides, the corporation has collected a revenue of Rs109 crore till date and efforts will be made to collect the remaining target revenue within this financial year. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said his team would meet the new Minister for Local Government and seek his cooperation for the development of Mohali.

He asked councillors to provide a list of new jobs to be done in their respective wards. In one of the resolutions, it was decided to ban washing of cars and floor and watering of plants in the morning to prevent wastage of water in the summer season. The use of water for the above works will be prohibited from 5 am to 5 pm.

A resolution was passed to construct a booster tank in the Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali, at a cost of about Rs2.5 crore.

Resolutions were also passed regarding outsourcing of employees for work in the Municipal Corporation and hiring of vehicles for the staff of the corporation.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Commissioner Kamal Garg were present at the meeting.