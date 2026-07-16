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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC proposes steep hike in limit certificate, NOC charges

Mohali MC proposes steep hike in limit certificate, NOC charges

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:32 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A councillor makes a point during an MC House meeting in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The Mohali Municipal Corporation has proposed to hike the fee for limit certificates and various no-objection certificates (NOCs) issued by the civic body.

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The limit certificate fee for residential category has been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 500 while for non-residential units (up to 200 sq yards) it has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

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The fee for a non-residential unit (above 250 sq yards) has been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.

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An MC limit certificate verifies whether a specific property, plot, or commercial entity falls within or outside the civic body’s official geographical boundary.

It is issued to residents for applying for home loans, registering property deeds, or taking electricity and water connections, as banks and utilities need to confirm the jurisdiction.

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The fee for issuing NOCs for water, electricity and sewerage connections have also been proposed to be hiked.

The fee to generate an NOC for residential category has been proposed at Rs 1,000, while that of a non-residential unit (up to 250 sq yards) has been proposed to be Rs 1,500.

The fee for the non-residential (above 250 sq yard) category has been proposed at Rs 2,000.

Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, Senior Deputy Mayor RP Sharma, Deputy Mayor Harpal Singh Channa said the hike had been proposed keeping in mind the financial position of the civic body.

The House meeting dealt with issues like garbage disposal, cleanliness, development works, encroachment in parking lots, stray dogs menace and malfunctioning sewerage.

All the resolutions presented in the meeting were passed unanimously. An approval was also given to increase the amount paid to the garbage collection company for collecting more garbage than the estimated quantity in the city.

BJP councillor, Bimlesh Kumari from Balongi, was not present in the House but her brother-in-law, who sat among councillors, raised the issues of Balongi while addressing the Mayor.

When the Mayor asked his name, the issue came to light, after which he was immediately ushered out of the meeting hall.

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