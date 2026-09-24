Mohali MC pulls up company over 40 unauthorised ad poles

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to an advertising agency for breaching the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018. Officials discovered 40 extra unipoles and advertising sites beyond the 287 sites allotted to the firm under its tender.

Mohali MC Chief Engineer Naresh Batta issued a notice on September 22 directing the advertising contractor to remove these unauthorised sites within the next three days. The notice also mandates strict adherence to Clause 11.7 of the advertisement policy, which requires penalty payments for these violations from the date the structures were erected, in accordance with the tender’s terms and conditions.

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A standard advertising unipole campaign earns the MC roughly Rs 65,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per month, depending on the location and type of display.

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The advertising firm holds a Rs200 crore outdoor advertising contract for seven years with the Mohali MC. The contractual obligations include the design, construction, operation and maintenance of 287 advertising sites—including billboards, gantries, unipoles and toilet blocks—within municipal limits.

MC officials stated, “Forty such structures have been erected beyond what was prescribed in the tender. A three-day deadline has been given to the advertiser to rectify the violations.”

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However, officials remained tight-lipped about how so many unauthorised structures were erected within civic limits without the authorities noticing. Despite repeated phone calls, Mohali MC Commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha remained unavailable for a comment.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana has intimated the MC chief Sundeep Singh Garha to take further action. “I have asked for details regarding the allotted sites according to the tender for advertisements and a survey of digital and normal sites approved by the MC,” the Mayor said.

However, despite repeated telephone calls, MC Commissioner Garha remained unavailable for comment.

Advertisements are the civic body’s largest source of income after property tax. In the budget for 2026-27, the MC has set a target of Rs 29.5 crore from advertisement revenue.