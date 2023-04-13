Mohali MC relieves 150 outsourced employees

Mohali, April 12
More than 150 outsourced employees of the Mohali Municipal Corporation were relieved of their duties abruptly after their contract ended on March 31.
The employees staged a protest in MC office today demanding that they be reinstated. Among those who were relieved of their duty were four employees posted at the cremation ground in Balongi, who perform the last rites of dead bodies.
As many as eight bodies were brought today, leading to inconvenience to the kin of the deceased. Visitors said only two employees had been left at the cremation ground leading to delay and inconvenience to the kin.
