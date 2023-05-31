Mohali MC seeks funds from GMADA for development works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

A joint meeting of senior officials of Mohali Municipal Corporation and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority was held today at the PUDA Bhawan to discuss the issues related to developmental works in the city.

During the meeting, the engineering wing of GMADA brought to the notice of Municipal Commissioner Navjot Kaur that plans pertaining to laying of tertiary water pipeline from STP in Sector 83 to Mohali city had been submitted to the corporation for consideration. The Commissioner assured that she would complete the required formalities and submit the observations to GMADA at the earliest possible.

MC officials put forth the demand of funds from GMADA for purchase of 104-meter high fire lift and purchase of mechanised sweeping machine. They also asked for funds to carry out development works in Sector 76-80.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrator, GMADA, directed the engineering wing of GMADA to start working on the modalities. Other issues discussed were those of beautification of city and setting up of roundabouts on accident-prone sites to reduce mishaps.

“As both GMADA and MC are looking after the development of the city, there are some areas where the jurisdiction laps over, so the idea was to sit together and brainstorm over the issues that need to be addressed on a priority.

The engineering wings of both offices have been tasked to start working on the points discussed today and a meeting to review the progress would be conducted soon,” Gupta said.