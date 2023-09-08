Mohali MC sensitising school students to waste management

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 7

To create awareness and sense of responsibility towards waste management, school students are being taken on field visits where they are shown practices adopted by the Municipal Corporation to manage refuse.

The visits are being undertaken under the Sustainability Leaders Programme, which was launched by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain a few days ago on a concept put forth by Suhani Sharma, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

Fifty-four students of Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 11, Mohali, along with Onkar Singh, the school nodal officer, have visited various sites observing and participating in the MC efforts on waste management.

The students visited the Bhagat Singh Nature Park at Phase 8 to see the composting of horticultural waste. A compost sale point and RRR centre have been opened in the park by the MC. Students also visited the Resource Management Centre in Phase 3-A to see waste shredding, compost pits of shredded wet kitchen waste, bailing machines, waste tender coconut shell shredding and the cow pound to see making of cow dung logs.

The cow dung logs, high in calorific value, are being used in the crematorium reducing the need for tree wood, providing an alternative source of renewable energy and preserving the ecosystem. The shredded coconut shells are also being added to these cow dung logs to serve a dual purpose of fuel as well as waste management.

Suhani had earlier conducted live sessions for about 1,150 students from 21 schools of Mohali. Now, the MC is conducting field visits of these students to sensitise them to waste segregation at source.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur commended the efforts of Suhani and said, “We have planned field visits for all 1,150 students in the coming days in coordination with the school nodal officers. Thereafter, students will be assigned activities based on their field experiences. The programme is designed to sensitise students as change-makers in the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner had launched the programme, a 4 to 8-week structured internship, for students of classes 8-12 to teach them about sustainable waste management. Students will participate in live sessions and webinars, field visits and create innovative projects. College-going students are associated with this programme as mentors for schoolchildren. The programme will help students develop a deeper connection with waste management and become responsible citizens.

#Mohali