icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC’s term to end on April 11

Mohali MC’s term to end on April 11

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:18 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner will hold all the powers and discharge the civic body’s duties from the next date of expiry till the reconstitution of the House. The MC's five year term comes to an end on April 11.

Advertisement

The five-year term of Zirakpur Municipal Council ended on April 6, while that for Dera Bassi, Banur and Lalru ended on April 8. The terms for Kurali will end on April 14, Kharar on April 18 and Nayagaon on April 25.

Advertisement

The Punjab government, in an official gazette on April 1, appointed sub-divisional magistrates of the area as the administrators of nine municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils. Election dates are likely be announced by the end this month

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts