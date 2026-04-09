Mohali MC’s term to end on April 11

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner will hold all the powers and discharge the civic body’s duties from the next date of expiry till the reconstitution of the House. The MC's five year term comes to an end on April 11.

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The five-year term of Zirakpur Municipal Council ended on April 6, while that for Dera Bassi, Banur and Lalru ended on April 8. The terms for Kurali will end on April 14, Kharar on April 18 and Nayagaon on April 25.

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The Punjab government, in an official gazette on April 1, appointed sub-divisional magistrates of the area as the administrators of nine municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils. Election dates are likely be announced by the end this month