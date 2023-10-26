Mohali mining officials seize 84 vehicles

Mohali, October 25
The district administration has imposed penalties of Rs 1.27 crore by impounding 84 vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining this year.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Viraj S Tidke said apart from impounding 84 vehicles, 27 police cases had been registered against the persons indulging in illegal mining in the district.
A penalty of over Rs 1.27 crore was imposed as penalty in connection with the 84 vehicles, and Rs 90.50 lakh as fine had been recovered so far, he added.
The Mining Department official present in the meeting apprised the ADC of the launching of three mining sites in the district as Tangri-1, 2 and 3 from tomorrow.
