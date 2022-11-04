Mohali MLA gives Rs 5L relief each to kin of six 'martyred' farmers

Mohali, November 3
The Punjab Government today gave cheques for Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of six farmers from the district, who were ‘martyred’ during their struggle on the Delhi border against the three black laws framed by the Central government.
MLA Kulwant Singh distributed the cheques during a function held at the office of the Mohali SDM.
Speaking on the occasion, Kulwant Singh said the stated government was always committed towards protecting the rights of farmers and farm workers. He said the Centre had tried to take away the employment of farm workers by bringing three ‘black’ laws against which a fierce struggle was fought by these brave warriors of Punjab. He said the farmers registered a great victory in this movement, but some farmers lost their lives during the struggle.
SDM Sarabjit Kaur said cheques were given to the family members of Ram Daya, a resident of Khijjargarh village, Bahadur Singh of Daun, Garja Singh of Kurdi, Jatinder Singh of Raipur, Harjinder Singh, aka Raju, of Manana and Harvinder Singh of Nadyali village in the district.
