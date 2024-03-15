Mohali MLA lays stone of Rs 65 crore projects

Mohali, March 14
The foundation stones of projects worth Rs 65 crore were laid in Mohali city today.
Five roundabouts (rotaries) would be constructed on cross junctions on the 150-ft road from Sector junction 76-77-88- 89 to Sector junction 80-81-84-85 at the cost of about Rs 15 crore, which will help in reducing the number of accidents on the road.
The construction of two bridges from Plaksha University to the upstream side of Chau Majra village and between IT City and Airport Road would be built at the cost of around Rs 25 crore. These bridges will help in developing the 120-acre land of Sector 101-A and provide an approach road to reserved industrial plots and the EWS site.
Besides, widening and upgrading of the 3.2-km road stretch from Sector junction 61-62 to 69-70 Kumbhra Chowk to Sector Junction 65-66 Bawa White House was also set in motion by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. The estimated budget for the work is Rs 25 crore. After laying the foundation stones of the projects, Singh said, “In addition to these five roundabouts/rotaries in the city, the construction of seven more rotaries will also be started soon.”
Councillors Sarabjit Singh Samana and Gurmeet Kaur and GMADA Chief Engineer Balwinder Singh were among those present.
