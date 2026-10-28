DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MLA raises mid-day meal issue in state Assembly

Mohali MLA raises mid-day meal issue in state Assembly

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh raised the issue of mid-day meals during zero hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday, asking Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains when children in nursery and lower kindergarten (LKG) classes would start receiving meals under the scheme.

Addressing the Speaker, Kulwant Singh said students from UKG to Class VIII were provided mid-day meals in schools, but children in nursery and LKG, who sit alongside students of these classes, were excluded from the scheme.

Advertisement

Responding to the question, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said earlier schools had pre-primary I and pre-primary II classes, but these had now been reorganised on the lines of private schools, with nursery, LKG and UKG brought under the same platform.

Advertisement

However, the Centre had changed the rules governing the scheme, the minister said. Under the revised system, schools had been asked to submit bills after three months, which must then be approved before payments were released. The minister assured the House that he would work to resolve the matter soon.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts