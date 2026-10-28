Mohali MLA raises mid-day meal issue in state Assembly

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh raised the issue of mid-day meals during zero hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday, asking Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains when children in nursery and lower kindergarten (LKG) classes would start receiving meals under the scheme.

Addressing the Speaker, Kulwant Singh said students from UKG to Class VIII were provided mid-day meals in schools, but children in nursery and LKG, who sit alongside students of these classes, were excluded from the scheme.

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Responding to the question, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said earlier schools had pre-primary I and pre-primary II classes, but these had now been reorganised on the lines of private schools, with nursery, LKG and UKG brought under the same platform.

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However, the Centre had changed the rules governing the scheme, the minister said. Under the revised system, schools had been asked to submit bills after three months, which must then be approved before payments were released. The minister assured the House that he would work to resolve the matter soon.