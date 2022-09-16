Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

Day after the body of an unidentified 25-year-old youth was found near TDI City on the Airport Road, the police have registered a case of murder after shards of a glass bottle were found from the victim’s face.

The Balongi police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. The police were trying to identify the victim.

Balongi SHO Periwinkle Singh Grewal said the body had been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary for 72 hours for identification. The victim’s photo had been sent to nearby police stations to ascertain whether any missing person’s complaint had been lodged there so that his family could be reached.

SP Navreet Singh Virk said the body was found in an empty field behind a liquor shop. Blood was oozing out of the mouth and glass shards were found from the face. A case of murder had been registered, he added. The police suspected the glass bottled was smashed in the victim’s face. Marks were also found on the neck, suggesting he might have been strangled as well by the suspect.

On Wednesday, a passerby had informed the police control room about a body lying in a ground. A police team, besides DSP Gursher Sandhu and DSP Kharar Rupinder Kaur, arrived at the scene and a forensic team was called in to lift fingerprints from the scene. The police also recovered a packet of chewing tobacco and an empty liquor bottle from the scene.