Mohali: NIPER employees hold protest over demands

The protest by non-teaching staff of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) under the NIPER Staff Welfare Association (NSWA) entered its 22nd day on Tuesday, with employees raising service-related and administrative grievances they said had remained unresolved for over 30 years.

The protesters said the financial upgradation scheme, known as the PPS, was introduced for employees in 2003. Under the scheme, an employee is eligible for the next financial upgradation after completing eight years of service without a change in designation. They said the scheme had been kept in abeyance since 2020.

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The NSWA appealed to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda and the authorities to look into the long-pending issue and ensure a resolution for the non-teaching employees.

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The association plans to hold daily peaceful assembly from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm, including periodic candle marches. As per a resolution passed by the staff, members will also hold peaceful demonstrations and a hunger strike until their demands are addressed by the authorities.

The NSWA has notified local authorities, about the proposed peaceful demonstration by permanent employees of NIPER.