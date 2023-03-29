Mohali officials fined over lax dog sterilisation effort

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 28

The Permanent Lok Adalat here has directed the Mohali Municipal Commissioner and three other officials to pay Rs 25,000 as litigation cost and Rs 25,000 as compensation to a Sector 70 resident in a seven-year-old case related to steps taken for dog sterilisation in the area.

In its March 16 order, the court also directed the civic body officials to implement the animal birth control programme strictly and move dangerous dogs to pounds. It further directed them to vaccinate stray dogs to prevent rabies.

“If the corporation officials are not able to control stray dogs, then the corporation officials will be personally responsible for providing free treatment and compensation for mental agony caused to people by dogs,” the order read.

MC Commissioner Naresh Kumar Batta, Superintendent Engineer (Civil) Dr Meet Pal Singh, Medical Officer of Health, and chief sanitary inspector Harwant Singh were the respondents in the case.

Kanwalnain Singh Sodhi had filed a petition in the Lok Adalat regarding sterilisation of stray dogs in 2016. As per the order, the MC will have to maintain a month-wise record of dog-bite cases, number of stray and feral dogs on its website for public and issue a toll-free number and an email ID where people can register complaints.

During the hearing, it came to the fore that the services of private doctors were taken by the civic body for sterilisation of dogs, whereas the work could also be done by government veterinary doctors.

The court directed the corporation officials to maintain a complete record of the expenses and funds received on the website.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur said: “The civic body will contest the order.”

Implement programme strictly: Lok Adalat