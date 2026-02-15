Mohali pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs with candle march

To pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, a candle march was organised in Mohali on Saturday by the Amay Foundation. The march began from the Rose Garden in Phase-3B1 and concluded at the light point between Phase-3 and Phase-5.

Advertisement

Participants lit candles and observed two minutes of silence to remember the martyrs. Amay Foundation chairperson and social worker Abha Bansal said February 14 was observed across the country as a ‘black day’. She recalled the 2019 terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and expressed her gratitude for their service and sacrifice. She termed the day as one of the most painful chapters in the history of the nation.

Advertisement

Bansal added that it was the duty of every citizen to honour the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. During the candle march, participants raised slogans such as “Pulwama martyrs will live forever” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Many members of social organisations, along with local residents, participated in the march. Attendees expressed their condolences for the families of the martyrs and pledged to remain united against terrorism. — TNS