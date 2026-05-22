Mohali Phase-4 councillor in soup after youth dies by suicide over ‘physical, mental torture’

Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against unknown persons after family members of Fazilka youth Pawan Kumar staged a protest outside the Phase-1 police station here Friday morning, demanding action against a councillor, his son, and neighbours over a car parking issue.

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Victim Pawan Kumar, 21, a BA-II student of Khalsa College, Chandigarh, jumped to death in the Bhakra canal on May 21 after allegedly suffering humiliation and thrashing at the hands of the Phase-4 councillor of AAP, his son, and four to five area residents in the presence of police officials.

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Irate family members staged a demonstration outside the police station against cops for not registering an FIR under the influence of former AAP councillor, who is again contesting the MC election.

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In his police complaint, deceased’s father, Prem Kumar, alleged that his son was made to sit in the police station for four hours and humiliated.

According to him, his son and Madhav Sihag, 19, lived in a rented accommodation in Phase-4 where their neighbours frequently objected to the car parking. “On May 18, around 11pm, the neighbours and councillor thrashed us over the issue and called the police. We fled as we feared for our lives. On May 19, cops called us to the police station, and we reached there with my father, only to be humiliated again. On May 21, Pawan left in his car around 7.30 am without telling anyone. Later, we came to know that his car was found near Rangilpur in Ropar, suspecting that he jumped into the canal. His body was later found near Morinda,” Madhav said.

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DSP City-1 Gurcharn Singh said, “A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. The statement of the kin has been recorded. Investigation is on. The role of all suspects is being probed.”