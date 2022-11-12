Mohali Phase 7 traders, vendors at loggerheads

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 11

Showroom owners and vendors of the Phase 7 market were at loggerheads today after the Municipal Corporation removed encroachments on a complaint lodged by the former.

The vendors staged a dharna outside the office of the MC, alleging harassment by the civic body and the shopkeepers. They alleged they were being denied employment.

In the morning, the president, Phase-7 Market Association, Sarabjit Singh Paras; Harpreet Sigh Dadwal, from the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association, MC Joint Commissioner Davinder Kaur and DSP (City-1) HS Mann held a meeting with the showroom owners, who alleged that encroachers had taken over business places of the city with more than 300 illegal vendors squatting in the markets of Sector 68, 69, 70, Phase-3B2 and others for more than six months.

The owners alleged anti-social elements attacked them whenever they objected to encroachments in front of their showrooms and in parking lots. Besides, they create unhygienic and unsafe conditions for their customers, leading to a decline in the footfall, they said.

The officials concerned, along with the shopkeepers, removed encroachments.

Paras said, “I have been meeting various officials for the past one and a half months demanding the removal of these encroachments. Without the connivance of MC officials, such encroachments are not possible. All vendors flee the place before a vehicle of the enforcement wing arrives in the market and they are back as soon as it leaves.”

Damandeep Kaur said a joint team, including the Duty Magistrate, a DSP rank official and MC employees, would be formed and a campaign launched against encroachments. Licences and ID-cards had been given to the moving vendors only, she said.

Meanwhile, the vendors said at the time of issuing licences, there was no such condition. They have been asked to meet the MC officials tomorrow.

#Mohali