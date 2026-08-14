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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali Phase 9 residents up in arms over dug-up road

Mohali Phase 9 residents up in arms over dug-up road

The civic body had dug up the road around two months ago to lay a new sewerage line, but left it as it is after the work completed

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The dug-up road in Mohali.
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Phase 9 residents on Thursday accused the Municipal Corporation of abandoning work to lay sewer lines under the main road mid-way. The dug-up road, they said, had become the source of daily inconvenience for residents, especially during the monsoon.

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They noted that road stretch behind the HIG houses — from Fortis Hospital towards the Kumbhra light point — needed to be repaired urgently as it posed safety risk to residents and commuters alike.

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The civic body had dug up the road around two months ago to lay a new sewerage line, but left it as it is after the work completed.

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MC officials and the contractors have since failed to take any steps to restore the road, residents alleged. “They have even failed to remove dug –up material. It spills onto the road during rains and makes access to these houses difficult,” said a local resident.

Amarpreet Kaur, who also lives in the area, said the civic body has not cleaned up the area despite several reminders, adding, “The slush and dust is a constant nuisance here. It is high time for the authorities to act.”

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