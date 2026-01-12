DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali police arrest sister-in-law of councillor who quit AAP to join BJP

Mohali police arrest sister-in-law of councillor who quit AAP to join BJP

Nabbed from Manimajra for ‘breach of trust’, BJP cries vendetta

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The UT police stop BJP workers as they march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence to protest the arrest of councillor’s kin by the Mohali police. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

The Mohali police today arrested Komal Sharma, sister-in-law of Suman, a Chandigarh MC councillor who quit AAP to join the BJP recently, from Manimajra for criminal breach of trust related to a government service. Komal, an employee of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was reportedly drawing salary from the department without attending office.

Advertisement

The BJP alleged that the arrest was part of political vendetta unleashed by AAP leader Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, also chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Advertisement

She was produced in a Mohali court and sent to two-day police remand. On a complaint filed by a superintendent of the department, a case of criminal breach of trust was registered against Komal at the Sohana police station. The police had picked her up from her house early in the morning and informed the UT police about the arrest.

Advertisement

Ward No. 4 councillor Suman, Komal’s husband Sonu Sharma and local BJP leaders today reached the Mani Majra police station and registered their protest against the Mohali police.

Suman said, “Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and local AAP leaders have been luring me with money to rejoin AAP ahead of the coming mayoral elections. When I refused their offer, they started threatening me and my family members. Today morning, they arrested my sister-in-law from her house. Ahluwalia has resorted to giving life threats to pursue his petty politics.”

Advertisement

Both the BJP and AAP leaders had been engaged in a war of words since her arrest in the morning. The Chandigarh MC mayoral polls are scheduled for January 29.

The state general secretary of Punjab AAP and co-incharge of the Chandigarh unit, Sunny Ahluwalia said, “I have no role in it. The police are investigating the matter and things will become clear soon.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said Ahluwalia’s predatory tactics would be repulsed in his own way. “We know how to handle these gimmicks,” said former Mayor Arun Sood.

the behest of AAP leaders, the Punjab Police, without informing the Chandigarh Police, abducted the councillor’s sister-in-law from her home, arrested her and subsequently took her to the Mohali police station, which is illegal. The Aam Aadmi Party is already seeing its defeat in the elections to the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Therefore, they are resorting to all kinds of pressure tactics, intimidating BJP councillors and harassing their relatives, especially women, by arresting them. This is the first time in Chandigarh state politics that AAP has crossed all limits and intimidating, threatening and kidnapping councillors,” he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts