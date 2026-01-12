Mohali police arrest sister-in-law of councillor who quit AAP to join BJP

The Mohali police today arrested Komal Sharma, sister-in-law of Suman, a Chandigarh MC councillor who quit AAP to join the BJP recently, from Manimajra for criminal breach of trust related to a government service. Komal, an employee of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was reportedly drawing salary from the department without attending office.

The BJP alleged that the arrest was part of political vendetta unleashed by AAP leader Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, also chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

She was produced in a Mohali court and sent to two-day police remand. On a complaint filed by a superintendent of the department, a case of criminal breach of trust was registered against Komal at the Sohana police station. The police had picked her up from her house early in the morning and informed the UT police about the arrest.

Ward No. 4 councillor Suman, Komal’s husband Sonu Sharma and local BJP leaders today reached the Mani Majra police station and registered their protest against the Mohali police.

Suman said, “Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and local AAP leaders have been luring me with money to rejoin AAP ahead of the coming mayoral elections. When I refused their offer, they started threatening me and my family members. Today morning, they arrested my sister-in-law from her house. Ahluwalia has resorted to giving life threats to pursue his petty politics.”

Both the BJP and AAP leaders had been engaged in a war of words since her arrest in the morning. The Chandigarh MC mayoral polls are scheduled for January 29.

The state general secretary of Punjab AAP and co-incharge of the Chandigarh unit, Sunny Ahluwalia said, “I have no role in it. The police are investigating the matter and things will become clear soon.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said Ahluwalia’s predatory tactics would be repulsed in his own way. “We know how to handle these gimmicks,” said former Mayor Arun Sood.

the behest of AAP leaders, the Punjab Police, without informing the Chandigarh Police, abducted the councillor’s sister-in-law from her home, arrested her and subsequently took her to the Mohali police station, which is illegal. The Aam Aadmi Party is already seeing its defeat in the elections to the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Therefore, they are resorting to all kinds of pressure tactics, intimidating BJP councillors and harassing their relatives, especially women, by arresting them. This is the first time in Chandigarh state politics that AAP has crossed all limits and intimidating, threatening and kidnapping councillors,” he said.