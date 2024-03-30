Mohali police arrest snatcher

Mohali, March 29
The police have arrested Harmeet Singh for chain snatching at Phase 3B2. He was produced in the court and sent to three-day police remand. The police said the suspect had snatched the chain of a girl in Phase 3B2 and was involved in 20-25 other cases of snatching. He was nabbed after scanning the CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered at Mataur police station.
