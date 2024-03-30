Mohali police arrest snatcher

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The police have arrested Harmeet Singh for chain snatching at Phase 3B2. He was produced in the court and sent to three-day police remand. The police said the suspect had snatched the chain of a girl in Phase 3B2 and was involved in 20-25 other cases of snatching. He was nabbed after scanning the CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered at Mataur police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali