Mohali police arrest three for jewellery workshop heist

The Phase-1 Mohali police have arrested three of the five accused involved in the looting of artificial display jewellery (samples), some silver jewellery weighing about 400-500 grams, and a DVR with a CCTV camera from the workshop of Kundan Lights and Gold Jewellery Private Limited, Phase-8, Sector 72, Mohali, on April 8.

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Complainant Karanvir Singh Gosal said one of the accused remained sitting in the car, another stood at the gate to guard, and three persons broke the glass door of the workshop after the main gate and entered inside. They had covered their faces with cloth. They were armed with a gun and a knife, and two of the men had iron rods. They demanded the key to the safe and the cash kept in the workshop from Karanvir Singh Gosal. When he refused, the men started beating him up. After that, they tried hard to open the safe but when it did not open, they fled with the jewellery (samples) from the artificial display, some silver jewellery weighing about 400-500 grams, and a DVR with a CCTV camera. A case under Section 309(6) of the BNS was registered on April 8 at the Phase-1 police station here.

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On April 14, accused Vinay Sharma of Sector 38C, Chandigarh, was arrested along with the green car used during the incident. On April 15, accused Suraj Prakash of Kurali, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, and Sanjit Kumar of Sector 56, Chandigarh, were arrested along with a blue scooter. On the identification of accused Suraj Prakash and Sanjit Kumar, an artificial display (sample) necklace, a total of 20 artificial chains, and the knife used during the incident were recovered from the wall of a room built in a vacant plot opposite WWICS Company, Phase-6, Mohali. Two accused, Peter and Janul, are absconding.