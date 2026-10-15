Mohali police bust illegal arms supply module, 3 held with 10 pistols

Police have arrested three youths in connection with several cases registered under the Arms Act and for rioting, recovering 10 pistols and 20 live rounds from them in Mohali between October 13 and 15.

The accused have been identified as Sachin alias Baki, 23, a resident of Mangali in Hisar, who was staying at Casa Homes in Sante Majra, Kharar; Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak, 21, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, who was staying at Mona City near JTPL, Kharar; and Harmanpreet Singh alias Honey, 29, a resident of Moga.

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Police said the Mohali CIA staff had earlier arrested two armed criminals, and Sachin's name surfaced during the investigation. He allegedly procured sophisticated illegal weapons from Indore and Uttar Pradesh and supplied them in Kharar, Mohali and nearby areas.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said, "Sachin alias Baki has previous cases registered against him for arms smuggling and rioting. He had been living in Kharar for some time without any employment. Sachin is a distant relative of a criminal named Kirti Maan, who was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kirti Maan was shot dead by members of gangster Rohit Godara's gang at a court in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, in August 2026.”

"Sachin was arrested on October 13 in a case registered under the Arms Act at Sadar Kharar police station. Two pistols and two live rounds were recovered from him."

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During Sachin's interrogation, the names of his alleged accomplices, Mehakdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh alias Honey, surfaced. Both were subsequently arrested, and two illegal pistols were recovered from their vehicle.

Mehakdeep Singh is also wanted in an attempted murder case registered at a police station in the district.

Police are seeking the accused's remand for further interrogation, while further investigation into the case is underway.