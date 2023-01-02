Mohali police challan 8 drunk drivers, impound 12 vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 1

Twelve vehicles were impounded for various violations in the district during the New Year celebrations.

As many as 58 drivers were issued traffic slips for various offences, including speeding, jumping traffic lights and wrong parking. Eight vehicles were impounded and the offenders were issued traffic slips for drunken driving.

Police officials said as many as 1,027 vehicles were checked at nakas and 16 persons taken under preventive custody.

Mohali residents ushered in the New Year in style with celebrations at several places. Hotels, bars, clubs and restaurants were packed to the capacity as residents enjoyed the night out with foods and drinks. The celebrations were largely peaceful with skirmishes at some places. Cops said mostly it was a peaceful affair.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “There were functions in most clubs with celebrities enthralling the audience. We maintained vigil in busy markets and on main roads.”