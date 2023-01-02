Mohali police challan 8 drunk drivers, impound 12 vehicles

Mohali, January 1
Twelve vehicles were impounded for various violations in the district during the New Year celebrations.
As many as 58 drivers were issued traffic slips for various offences, including speeding, jumping traffic lights and wrong parking. Eight vehicles were impounded and the offenders were issued traffic slips for drunken driving.
Police officials said as many as 1,027 vehicles were checked at nakas and 16 persons taken under preventive custody.
Mohali residents ushered in the New Year in style with celebrations at several places. Hotels, bars, clubs and restaurants were packed to the capacity as residents enjoyed the night out with foods and drinks. The celebrations were largely peaceful with skirmishes at some places. Cops said mostly it was a peaceful affair.
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “There were functions in most clubs with celebrities enthralling the audience. We maintained vigil in busy markets and on main roads.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...