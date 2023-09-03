Mohali police nab 5 in theft, snatching cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 2

The police today arrested three persons in connection with theft cases and two others for snatching.

According to the police, about 10 iron plates were stolen by unscrupulous persons from a plot in the Industrial Area. During investigation, the suspects were identified within 24 hours. A team under investigating officer Manpreet Singh arrested Rishant Singh, alias Bawa, a resident of Sector 31, Amit Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, and Vishal, alias Visu, a Sector 40-C resident. Cops recovered from them an autorickshaw used in the crime.

The suspects were allegedly addicted to drugs and alcohol, and stole iron material to sell it for money.

Besides, a two persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone from Siva, a resident of Mohali, at Godrej Chowk in the Industrial Area here on August 29.

CCTV footage helped cops arrest one of the suspects, identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi. In addition to the snatched phone, the police recovered two more mobile phones and a motorcycle stolen from Dera Basi. Later, his accomplice, Paramjit Singh, alias Sonu, of Manoli Khurd under the Banur police station was also arrested.

During their interrogation, it came to light that they were addicted to drugs and alcohol. Out of pocket, they started committing thefts.

