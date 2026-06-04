Mohali police thwart terror plot, 2 Amritsar residents held with RDX-based IED

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has thwarted a terror conspiracy with the arrest of two associates of foreign-based terror operative and recovered one fully assembled RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED), weighing approximately 2.5 kg from their possession.

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Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Mani Singh (32), a resident of Gujjarpura in Amritsar, and Abhishek Kumar (28), a resident of Gillwali Gate in Amritsar.

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The recovered IED was fully assembled and ready for use. The operation has resulted in the foiling of a nefarious plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in Mohali and averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security, he said.

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The DGP said that further investigations were under way to uncover the entire terror network, including handlers, associates, and all linkages involved in the conspiracy.

Police teams apprehended both suspects from near a park opposite YPS Chowk, Mohali. The duo had travelled from Amritsar to Mohali by bus along with the explosive device. During the operation, the police recovered the RDX-laden IED from their possession, the DGP said, while adding that considering the grave threat posed by the device, the Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately summoned to the spot, which successfully neutralised and dismantled the IED by following all prescribed safety protocols.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Mani Singh had come in contact with foreign-based handler via social media platform recently and he also introduced his brother-in-law Abhishek Kumar to him. During their interactions, foreign-based handler offered financial assistance in return for carrying out certain tasks and both agreed to work for him owing to their financial difficulties, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 113(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC Mohali on June 3.