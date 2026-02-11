Mohali private schools in a tizzy after bomb threat

Panic gripped students and staff of more than 16 private schools of Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar on Wednesday morning after bomb threat emails were received on their official email IDs an hour before the morning assembly.

While some schools sent students back home, the others waited for instruçtions from the administration even as worried parents started gathering outside the schools.

Bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams reached YPS Mohali, Learning Paths, School 67; Manav Mangal, Phase 10; Shivalik Public School, Phase 6; Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71; Infant Jesus School, Phase 11; Saint Mary's, Phase 11; and Saint Soldier's School, Phase 7, and combed the premises.

Authorities had intimated parents about the closure due to security alert before the start of certain schools.

Many parents had reached schools to pick up their children. Buses were seen taking students back home.

An FIR has been lodged and the case referred to the Cyber Police Station, Phase 7, Mohali, to ascertain the origin of the threat emails and carry out a detailed investigation.

Divulging details outside Learning Paths School, Sector 67, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the threat emails were received by private schools between 7:30 am and 8 am. Police teams, led by SPs, DSPs and SHOs, rushed to the schools along with anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads. The checking of all schools was completed within about two and a half hours with the support of additional force and specialised teams from neighbouring districts and Chandigarh headquarters.”

All schools were evacuated and closed for students and staff well before the search operations

Schools covered during the search included Amity School, Doon School, Learning Paths-67, Gurukul School, Vivek High School, Paragon School, YPS Mohali, St Mary’s School, Manav Rachna School, Lawrence School, Gem Public School, Ram Tirath School, Shivalik Public School and Sant Ishar Singh School.

Little Angels and Dikshant School branches in Zirakpur and Dhakoli were also evacuated, said ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur.

Meanwhile, Swaran Chaudhary, a senior citizen of Mohali and former college principal, said rather than playing into the hands of mischief mongers, the administration and the police need to respond in a quick and coordinated way. Despite the trend of threat mails continuing for more than a month now, the administration and security agencies have failed to devise a quick, coordinated response to such mischief mongers. Functioning at schools, courts, airport and other government offices continues to be disrupted, leading to a scare and wastage of precious working hours, due to such threat mails, he added.