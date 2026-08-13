DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Probe land acquisition for PR-6 Road, say residents

Mohali: Probe land acquisition for PR-6 Road, say residents

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents protest at GMADA office in Mohali.
Advertisement

Representatives of various resident welfare associations, under the banner of Committee of Resident Welfare Associations & Societies (Mega), Mohali, (CORWAS), today gathered at the office of the Chief Administrator, GMADA, demanding immediate action regarding PR-6 Road and serious allegations concerning TDI Infratech Ltd.

Advertisement

CORWAS representatives reiterated their demand that no further approval, concession, extension or benefit should be granted to the builder, particularly in view of the continuing issues relating to PR-6 Road. Representatives of the BJP, Congress and AAP reached the office and lent their support to the agitation. Earlier, CORWAS office-bearers reiterated their demand for an investigation into the allegations concerning the acquisition of land for PR-6 Road, including registration of an FIR.

Advertisement

“GMADA should not extend the implementation period of TDI projects and ensure that the builder does not receive any further concessions while the issues remain unresolved,” said Rajwinder Sarao, president, CORWAS. The Chief Administrator, GMADA, assured the residents that he would meet CORWAS representatives again on August 19.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts