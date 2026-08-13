Mohali: Probe land acquisition for PR-6 Road, say residents

Representatives of various resident welfare associations, under the banner of Committee of Resident Welfare Associations & Societies (Mega), Mohali, (CORWAS), today gathered at the office of the Chief Administrator, GMADA, demanding immediate action regarding PR-6 Road and serious allegations concerning TDI Infratech Ltd.

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CORWAS representatives reiterated their demand that no further approval, concession, extension or benefit should be granted to the builder, particularly in view of the continuing issues relating to PR-6 Road. Representatives of the BJP, Congress and AAP reached the office and lent their support to the agitation. Earlier, CORWAS office-bearers reiterated their demand for an investigation into the allegations concerning the acquisition of land for PR-6 Road, including registration of an FIR.

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“GMADA should not extend the implementation period of TDI projects and ensure that the builder does not receive any further concessions while the issues remain unresolved,” said Rajwinder Sarao, president, CORWAS. The Chief Administrator, GMADA, assured the residents that he would meet CORWAS representatives again on August 19.