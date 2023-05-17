Mohali rakes in Rs 598 cr from March 1 to May 15

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 16

The revenue department has garnered Rs 598.51 crore during the period from March 1 to May 15 when rebate on stamp duty and registration fee was being offered.

As many as 5,595 registrations of land and property were done in seven tehsil and sub-tehsil offices of the district during the past 15 days, with the Kharar tehsil topping with 1,706 registrations and collecting revenue of Rs 18.78 crore followed by Zirakpur 1,231 registrations Rs 19.72 crore and Mohali 1,204 registrations (Rs 39.21 crore).

In the financial year 2022-23, Rs 1,670 crore revenue was collected by way of registries, a 26.43% year-on-year hike (Rs 1.321.08 crore) from the previous year 2021-2022.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur witness a lot of activity in the real estate sector. Therefore, the revenue is also on the higher side.”

From March 1 to May 15, the registration of land and property was exempted from 1% additional stamp duty, 1% fee and 0.25% special fee. The Punjab Government had extended the last date for exemption from March 31 to April 30, and finally to May 15.

From May 16, the normal rates are applicable but there is a huge demand for the extension of deadline.