Mohali: Realtor booked for celebratory fire

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 18

The police booked a Kharar realtor, Shubham Rajput, for reportedly firing into the air in celebration, in a public area outside Omega City, a housing society, yesterday.

Rajput’s video of firing four rounds into the air alongside two newly-bought Bentleys, a luxury car, went viral today. Kharar City SHO Sunil Kumar said, “A case under the Arms Act and Section 336 of the IPC was registered today. Cops raided the society but the suspect was not there.”

#Kharar #Mohali