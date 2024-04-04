Mohali resident awarded 10-yr RI in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

A local court has sentenced a 24-year-old resident of Mohali to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Sunil Kumar.

The police had registered the case on the complaint of one Arun Kumar for the offences punishable under Sections 379-B, 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Two acquitted in 4-year-old case A UT court acquitted two accused, Sandeep Sahi and Sarabjit Singh, in a four-year-old snatching case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had arrested the accused on the charge that they had snatched a purse of woman on August 23, 2019. Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, the counsels for the accused Sandeep Sahi, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.

The complainant had stated that on November 21, 2022, he was going towards his house from Sector 11, Chandigarh, after finishing his work around 1.20 pm, when two motorcycle-borne boys stopped near him and tried to snatch his mobile phone near the Sports Complex in Sector 50.

A fight ensued and one of the boys hit him on the head. The other boy caught hold of him. Thereafter, the boys took out his mobile phone and Rs 4,000 from his pocket and tried to flee on their motorcycle. However, he managed to catch one of them, who was identified as Sunil Kumar. Thereafter, a passerby called the police.

After completing an investigation into the case, the police filed a challan in the court and charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the prosecution had proved the case. He demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty under the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

