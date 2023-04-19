Mohali resident gets 1-year RI for negligent driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has sentenced Pankaj Singh, a resident of Mohali, to undergo one-year of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered against him for causing grievous hurt to two persons due to negligent driving in 2018.

The police had registered an FIR on the complaint of a person, Daleep. In his complaint, Daleep said he, along with his friend Sushil Kumar, was going to Sector 7, Chandigarh, from the Khalsa College side on a motorcycle on December 24, 2018. While they were crossing the Khalsa College light point, a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner came from his left side. While jumping the red light, the rashly driven car hit their motorcycle. As a result, they both fell on the road and suffered injuries. A PCR vehicle rushed them to the General Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. He claimed that he could identify the car driver.

During investigation, the police arrested the accused and a chargesheet against him was presented before the court. On finding a prima facie case, charges for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC and sentenced him to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 338 of the IPC.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the convict. The court said the convict was not entitled for any leniency as by driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and jumping the red light, he caused the accident resulting in injuries to Daleep and Sushil.