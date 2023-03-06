Mohali resident held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 5

The police today claimed to have nabbed a Mohali resident for duping a youth of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to a medical college. The suspect has been identified as Narhari Narayan Singh Sehgal, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali.

A police spokesperson said the victim, Vivek Walia, a resident of Chandigarh, in his complaint to the police, had stated that he came in contact with Sehgal who gave an advertisement in a vernacular daily about booking seats in a medical college.

Vivek said the suspect told him that he would get a seat in the Bathinda Medical College for which he would have to pay Rs 2 lakh. The suspect also told him that if he did not get the seat, the entire amount would be refunded. If he refused to get the seat, then he would get a refund of only Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant said he did not want to get admission to the college and asked the suspect to refund Rs 1 lakh. The suspect refused to return the money and said he would arrange a seat under the Central quota and took another Rs 60,000 from him.

Vivek said the suspect told him that he would get the seat next year and took another Rs 5 lakh from him. Sehgal again took Rs 5 lakh from him stating that he needed money from his son’s job and would repay it in a week’s time. When he demanded his money back, the suspect refused to do so and threatened to kill him.

A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 406, 420, 386, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. The suspect was today produced before a court, which remanded him to five-day police custody.