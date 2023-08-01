Mohali resident held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a resident of Mohali with heroin. The suspect, identified as Harvinder Singh (28), a resident of Phase 7, was nabbed at Sector 40 with 20.96 grams of heroin. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man, son attacked; juvenile held

Chandigarh: Three persons assaulted a man and his son at Dadu Majra Colony (DMC). Sunil Kumar of DMC alleged three boys, all residents of Sector 25, attacked him, his son and friend with knives near a temple at DMC. A case under Sections 324, 341 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and a juvenile apprehended.

Seven injured in accident

Chandigarh: A tipsy driver rammed his car into two autos leaving seven injured. Mandal of Sector 52 alleged an SUV hit his auto and another one near IT Park. Both auto drivers and five passengers were injured. The car was being driven by Rehmaan Chaudhary of MHC, Mani Majra. A case has been registered. TNS

Panjab University

Panjab University's Sanskrit Department and Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies performed 'bhumi-tarpana' (worship of the earth). A tree plantation drive was organised. Faculty members, office staff, research scholars and students participated.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, inducted its first student cabinet through an investiture ceremony. Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and Vineeta Arora, senior principal, were present. Inderpreet Kaur, principal, handed over school flag to head boy Bhavaya Gupta and head girl Malvika Raj Negi.

Dev Samaj College

Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B, organised a series of talk-cum-workshops for B.Ed students. An interactive event on ‘critical thinking, rubrics and portfolio’ was organised. The resource person was Dr Jayanti Datta of Panjab University.

Chess tourney from August 5

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the Chandigarh U-19, U-15, U-11 and U-7 Open and Girls Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, from August 5 to 6. Top four finishers of boys and girls (U-19, U-15) and top two boys and girls (U-11, U-7) will be selected to represent Chandigarh in the nationals. Those interested can submit their entries before August 4. TNS

Thapar student 4th in chess meet

Mohali: Saarthi Arora, a student Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, secured fourth spot in the FIDE-rated below 1700 Amateur Mohali Open Chess Tournament held at Learning Paths School. He went unbeaten with three wins and three draws. TNS

Carrom event from Aug 12

Chandigarh: The silver jubilee edition of St Stephen's Carrom Ranking Tournament will be organised under the aegis of the Chandigarh Carrom Association from August 12 to 14. A total of six events will be organised, including men and women singles, singles (junior) and singles (U-14). The top eight ranked players will be awarded ranking points to be counted for selection of the local team for nationals. TNS

Aditya claims gold in rowing

Chandigarh: AAP Aditya clocked 1 minute and 44:01 seconds (1.44:01s) to win the boys' 500m (single scull) sub junior category during the Chandigarh Rowing State Championship at Sukhna Lake Sports Club. Khshant claimed second position (1.58:07s) and Lakshay came third (1.55:09s). In the junior single scull Individual 2000m, Raman bagged first position.

