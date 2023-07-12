Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 11

The patience of residents is wearing thin and resentment brewing against the Municipal Corporation, councils, administration, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for not restoring the basic civic amenities yet.

A traffic jam caused by the agitation. Photo: Vicky

At Aerocity, residents blocked the Airport Road in protest against no power and water supply to the area, and waterlogged roads for three days. Residents, including elderly persons and children, blocked the road and raised slogans against Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and officials of GMADA and the PSPCL.

Road dug up in Phase 4 Some unidentified persons dug up the main road in Phase 4 with the help of an earthmover at night to stop the natural flow of rainwater. We have complained to the MC Commissioner and we will file a police complaint to the SSP’s office. — Baljit Kaur, Ward Councillor

“GMADA has been collecting development charges for the past four years, but not a speck of development has happened here. Plots are flooded with rainwater. Roads are inaccessible due to waterlogging. There is no storm water drain, while sewer lines are choked here. The administration has been non-existent. No official from the administration, PSPCL or GMADA is taking action to provide some respite to us here,” said one of the protesters. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and reassured the protesters of a meeting with the administrative officials.

At TDI City, angry residents first staged a protest outside the developer’s office and then blocked the Airport Road, raising slogans against the builder and the administration. “There is no power and water, while roads are waterlogged for the past three days here,” said Niranjan Singh, president, TDI City RWA.

In Phase 4, local residents and councillors complained that unidentified persons dug up the main road leading to Phase 5 to stop the natural flow of water. Ward councillor Baljit Kaur said, “Some unidentified persons dug up the road with the help of an earthmover at night. We have complained to the MC Commissioner and we will file a police complaint to the SSP’s office in this regard.”

In Phase-3B2, residents said a stretch of newly constructed main road sunk in the middle, rendering it unsafe for road users. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “A portion of road caved in near the light point, rendering it unsafe for road users. The repair work has begun. The stretch was cordoned off for traffic to facilitate repair work.”

In Zirakpur, residents of Springdale Tower complained that their two basements were still flooded with rainwater and there had been no help from MC and the administration. The RWAs of the housing societies on the VIP Road are arranging for water pumps on their own to drain rainwater out of the basements. Skirmishes among neighbouring RWAs have become a common sight over the collapse of boundary walls. They are accusing each other of hindering the flow of rainwater.

