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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali residents bear brunt of prolonged power cuts amid PSPCL staff strike

Mohali residents bear brunt of prolonged power cuts amid PSPCL staff strike

Irate Mohali youth gather on the roadside, allege nearest complaint centre remains locked and no PSPCL official is answering phone calls

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Residents continued to suffer prolonged power outages even as several Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) complaint centres in Mohali district remained locked amid the ongoing strike by power employees.

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Barmajra residents endured a night without electricity after a power outage struck around 8 pm on Saturday. Supply was restored only around 8.30 am on Sunday.

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Irate youths gathered by the roadside and outside the complaint centre, but there was no one to hear their grievances.

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Similarly, residents of Phase 2 complained that the area remained without power for four to five hours after 11 am.

“Where do I take my mother, who is on life support, when even the backup in my inverter runs out? There has been no power supply for more than four hours,” said Aman Seth, a Phase-2 resident and pharmaceutical dealer.

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Residents also alleged that the nearest complaint centre was locked, with no PSPCL official answering phone calls.

Phase-7 resident Dr Vijay said there was no power in two rows of houses, from House No. 2555 to House No. 2570, from the afternoon until 9.30 pm. “The complaint office has been closed for the past two to three days,” he said.

The strike by PSPCL technical employees and outsourced staff entered its sixth day, severely affecting the restoration of electricity supply in several areas and putting increasing pressure on the state's power distribution network. While complaint centres remain shut and repair work has come to a standstill, power grids are being operated by senior officials.

In Nayagaon, PSPCL officials said all complaint centre staff had been on strike for the past two days. Officials appealed to residents to “please make conservative use of appliances to avoid any breakdown, attending to which may be time-consuming due to the strike.”

The protesting unions are demanding “equal work, equal pay” and the regularisation of outsourced workers.

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