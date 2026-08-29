Mohali residents flag sinking tiles on Kharar-Landran road

Residents of Sector 115 have submitted a memorandum to the Mohali administration, highlighting that newly laid interlocking tiles have sunk by 1 to 1.5 feet, creating hazardous craters that could lead to fatal accidents on the Kharar-Landran Road.

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Submitting a memorandum to Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal recently, Gillco Valley resident Brij Mohan sought appropriate action over “defective” road construction and “wilful negligence by engineering officials and executing agency”.

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The Kharar MC had floated two tenders worth Rs 4.5 crore for resurfacing and rectification of damaged stretches and beautification on Kharar-Landran road, while Rs 41 crore was sanctioned for complete renovation, restoration and black spot rectification on the 30-km-long Kharar-Tepla/ Kharar-Banur road section.

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The residents highlighted that either trench covers were missing or had been installed at the lower level than the finished carriageway, causing heavy rainwater accumulation on the lower side of the carriageway.

Brij Mohan alleged that money was being squandered through substandard works, gross deficiencies and irregularities executed under the nose of the district administration and the Local Bodies Department.