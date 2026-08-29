DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali residents flag sinking tiles on Kharar-Landran road

Mohali residents flag sinking tiles on Kharar-Landran road

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Missing trench covers on Kharar-Landran road
Advertisement

Residents of Sector 115 have submitted a memorandum to the Mohali administration, highlighting that newly laid interlocking tiles have sunk by 1 to 1.5 feet, creating hazardous craters that could lead to fatal accidents on the Kharar-Landran Road.

Advertisement

Submitting a memorandum to Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal recently, Gillco Valley resident Brij Mohan sought appropriate action over “defective” road construction and “wilful negligence by engineering officials and executing agency”.

Advertisement

The Kharar MC had floated two tenders worth Rs 4.5 crore for resurfacing and rectification of damaged stretches and beautification on Kharar-Landran road, while Rs 41 crore was sanctioned for complete renovation, restoration and black spot rectification on the 30-km-long Kharar-Tepla/ Kharar-Banur road section.

Advertisement

The residents highlighted that either trench covers were missing or had been installed at the lower level than the finished carriageway, causing heavy rainwater accumulation on the lower side of the carriageway.

Brij Mohan alleged that money was being squandered through substandard works, gross deficiencies and irregularities executed under the nose of the district administration and the Local Bodies Department.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts