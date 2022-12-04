Mohali residents protest brutal pruning of trees

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

Residents of Taj Towers in Sector 104 today gathered at the Saneta police post to protest the indiscriminate cutting of trees in their neighbourhood.

The residents said close to 10 trees were cut from bottom in the name of pruning. These trees were grown in open spaces, a green belt, in front of houses and in vacant plots.

When the residents confronted the contractors and workers, they failed to show any permission from the municipal corporation, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority or any other competent authority for the action. “The wood was taken away in tractor-trailers without any intimation to anybody,” they alleged.

Gurpreet Saini, a resident of Taj Towers, said, “We approached the Sohana SHO. He has called both parties for tomorrow after which appropriate action will be taken.”

Lohit Sharma, another resident, said, “They tried to protect the trees but the workers did not listen to them. They cut down kikkar and taahli trees too.”

The residents alleged some of the trees were from seven to 10 years old and those were planted as part of a landscaping drive in the sector.