In what appears to be a one-of-its-type case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of loud music at a leading resort in Mohali.

Advertisement

The Principal Bench of the statutory body in India that deals with expeditious disposal of the cases related to environmental protection and other natural resources has directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman to act against the noise pollution.

The NGT Principal Bench, headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and comprising executive member Dr A Senthil, was hearing an application filed by the sarpanch Surjit Singh and other members of gram panchayat of Rampur Kalan village, Mohali, against Sharon Resorts.

Advertisement

'Noise pollution violated'

The villagers alleged that Sharon Resorts frequently hosts events — such as weddings and corporate functions — using high-decibel sound systems that extend into the early hours of the morning, often until 2 or 3 am. They claimed these activities were conducted without proper authorisation and in violation of noise pollution regulations.

Advertisement

The applicants further submitted that though a complaint was made to the PPCB Chairman on March 25, no action has been taken so far.

In its two-page order dated July 8, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the NGT Principal Bench observed, “Having regard to the nature of grievance which has been raised by the applicants, we are of the view that spot inspection is required to be carried out by the concerned authority when an event is in progress.”

It noted that the said exercise requires ground verification which can more appropriately be done and the requisite action as provided in the law can be taken, in case, if violation of environmental norms is found by the PPCB Chairman.

“A complaint has already been made to the PPCB Chairman, but the needful has not been done,” the Green Court observed, while asserting that the action on the complaint is required.

“Thus, we dispose of the application directing the PPCB Chairman to duly consider the complaint of the applicant dated March 25, carry out spot inspection when the event in the premises of Sharon Resorts is in progress, ascertain if there is any violation of the environmental norms, especially the norms relating to the noise pollution and take appropriate remedial and punitive action,” the NGT Principal Bench ordered, while directing the PPCB Chairman to complete the exercise within three months.