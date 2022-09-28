Mohali roads cry for urgent repairs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 27

Slush and potholes greet road users in Phase 5, Industrial Area, Phase 7 and 8 here. A major portion of a road separating Phase 5 and the Industrial Area, Phase 7, has been completely damaged, posing a threat to motorists.

Two-wheeler riders have started taking long detours to avoid any untoward incident. Four-wheeler drivers complain about their vehicles getting damaged while passing over big potholes.

The stretch has been lying damaged since long. The condition worsened after rain, leading to slush and water accumulation.

“Potholes also lead to road accidents. Several bikers lost balance on the slushy and potholed road in the recent past. Unaware of the potholes, four-wheeler drivers hit the deck with a speed, resulting in damages to their vehicles,” said Harpreet Singh, a Balongi resident who commutes on this road daily.

Due to slush and potholes, traffic also moves at a slow pace during the peak hours.

“Traffic snarls are often witnessed here during the rush hour due to the pathetic condition of roads,” BS Kalsi, a resident of Phase 5.

Residents said: “It becomes risky to commute on the road during the rainy season. Commuters are unable to gauge potholes on roads filled with rainwater”.

They said the situation was getting worse as no repair work had been carried out here since long. It is high time the authorities wake up and carry out the repair work at the earliest.

#Mohali