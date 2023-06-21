 Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody : The Tribune India

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Vikas Singh, a resident of Lucknow, was arrested for his alleged involvement in harbouring Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, both residents of UP’s Faizabad

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Rocket-propelled Grenade (RPG) attack was carried out on Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, June 21

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Vikas Singh, a key associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to five-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in a case related to the Rocket-propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

The agency produced the accused before vacation judge Pawan Kumar of the Patiala House Courts, and sought his seven-day custody for further interrogation.

Vikas, a resident of Lucknow, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in harbouring Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, both residents of UP's Faizabad, of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate.

The two were involved in various criminal cases, including the RPG attack.

Appearing for the NIA, the special public prosecutor submitted that Vikas’ custodial interrogation is required to unfurl the criminal conspiracy and his links with the co-accused.

However, advocate Amit Sinha, appearing for Vikas, opposed NIA's request for remand.

Considering the facts and submissions, the court observed that custodial interrogation of the accused is required.

"Accordingly, the application is allowed and the accused be sent to five-day NIA custody," the court ordered.

Judge Kumar also directed that the accused should be produced before the court again on June 26, adding that he also has to be medically examined according to the rules.

The present case relates to the terrorist-gangster conspiracy hatched by members of the Bishnoi syndicates based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The investigations so far have shown that the conspiracy was hatched in jails of different states and was being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad.

The NIA investigation has revealed that Surakhpur was introduced to Vikas by Vicky Midhukhera, another associate and friend of Bishnoi. Vikas had connected Divyanshu, who was already known to him, to the Bishnoi syndicate.

The duo was also involved in numerous targeted contract killings, including those of businessman Sanjay Biyani in Maharashtra and gangster Rana Kandhowalia in Punjab. Singh also harboured another accused named Rinku after Kandowalia's murder.

The NIA has arrested 15 accused to date and has charged 14 accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in the terror-gangster conspiracy case.

The NIA had filed the charge sheet in the instant case on March 24 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act.

 

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Mohali #National Investigation Agency NIA #Punjab gangsters #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

3
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

5
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

6
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

7
Chandigarh

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

8
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

9
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

10
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...

PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record

Creates records for drawing the people of most nationalities...

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’, predicting very heavy to e...

Explosion hits a building in Paris, injuring 16; police trying to determine the cause

Explosion hits a building in Paris, injuring 16; police trying to determine the cause

The authorities did not specify whether the injured were in ...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Land acquisition scam: Punjab VB arrests Kharar Horticulture Development Officer

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Rainy spell forecast for today, weekend in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Ghaziabad: 22-year-old woman beaten to death by relatives on suspicion of jewellery theft, 8 held

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet