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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali salon targeted in suspected extortion bid

Mohali salon targeted in suspected extortion bid

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The salon in Sector 80, Mohali, which was targeted by assailants.
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In a suspected case of extortion, unidentified assailants fired shots at a salon in Sector 80 here this evening. No one was injured in the incident, but a bullet hit the windowpane of Hair Masters, located opposite the CP-67 mall.

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The salon is being run by Sahil Kapoor, who was reportedly questioned by the police in connection with the incident.

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The police are probing the incident as an extortion-related case. Sources said the owner had allegedly been receiving extortion calls from several gangsters for the past few months.

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Senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

The sources said two youths, riding a motorcycle without a registration number, were seen stopping in front of the salon before leaving the area this evening. They are suspected to be involved in the incident.

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A case under Sections 308 (2) of the BNS has been registered.

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