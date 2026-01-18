Mohali school boy shines at chess meet

Sameer Shergill, a class VII student of Doon International School here, led the Punjab boys’ under-14 chess team that secured the fourth place, a first for the state, in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National School Championships, held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from January 13-16.

Advertisement

The school management, principal and staff congratulate and Sameer and his team on their bright achievement.

Advertisement