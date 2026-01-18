Mohali school boy shines at chess meet

Sameer Shergill, a class VII student of Doon International School here, led the Punjab boys’ under-14 chess team that secured the fourth place, a first for the state, in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National School Championships, held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from January 13-16.
Advertisement
The school management, principal and staff congratulate and Sameer and his team on their bright achievement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement